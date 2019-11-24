Signs point to huge turnout in Hong Kong polls, pro-Beijing parties may see support decline

HONG KONG - All signs point to a huge turnout as Hong Kong votes on Sunday (Nov 24) to choose district councillors in local elections seen as a barometer of the government and Chief Executive Carrie Lam's popularity.

As at 11.30am, about a quarter, or one million, of the total 4.1 million voters had exercised their rights, the registration and electoral office said. This is double the figure for the last district elections in 2015.

Snaking but orderly queues had formed at many polling stations by 7.30am, when polling stations opened. Some waited for their turn for more than an hour.

A significant proportion of voters were young, reported the local media.

A total of 1,090 candidates are contesting 452 seats, the first time that all the seats in the election have been contested after hundreds of pro-democracy candidates emerged during the recent unrest.