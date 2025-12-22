Man from Singapore arrested for filming inside India's Padmanabhaswamy temple with camera-fitted glasses

A 49-year-old man from Singapore has been arrested by the Indian Police Service over his alleged use of a pair of camera-fitted smart glasses inside the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, India.

Indian news outlet The Hindu said the man is of Sri Lankan descent and resides at Punggol Northshore in Singapore. He was identified by one name, Thiruneepanar.

The incident happened at about 9.25am on Saturday (Dec 20), The Hindu reported.

Thiruneepanar allegedly recorded visuals of the temple's northern side and a designated area for religious rites known as the Thulabharam mandapam.

His actions were noticed by temple security personnel and he was referred to the local police.

Thiruneepanar is now being investigated for disobedience of a lawful order and has been served a notice to appear for further police investigations.

Checks online by AsiaOne indicate that, due to the temple's religious significance, image capturing or recording is forbidden.

Earlier in July, a 66-year-old local man was also arrested for a similar offence at the temple.

