Singapore-registered supercar owners fined for parking illegally in Thailand

The owners of four Singapore-registered sports cars have been fined 500 to 1,000 baht (S$19 to S$40) each for parking illegally in Phuket, Thailand, according to multiple Thai media reports on Wednesday (June 4).

Footage of the four vehicles illegally parked by a road outside a high-end restaurant in Phuket began trending on Wednesday on social media platform Line and Facebook pages, according to Thai publication Thaiger.

Among the four, one of the cars was marked with a sticker that read "GTR Owners Club Singapore", The Phuket News reported.

They were parked on a road with red and white lines, which is prohibited in Thailand.

Locals expressed outrage over the vehicles' owners' flouting of traffic laws, prompting officers to react.

Officers from the Phuket City Police Station responded, clamping the vehicles and handing fines to their owners who are believed to be tourists, Thai publication Khaosod reported.

They were later instructed to shift their vehicles away to prevent obstruction of traffic, The Phuket News reported.

Following this incident, a Thai influencer's post on Facebook showing the four Singapore-registered supercars went viral.

As at Friday afternoon, the post has garnered over 10,300 likes.

In the video, four Nissan GTRs can be seen lined up by the side of the road as the person recording the video turns the corner.

"Why do all cars of this mode have to have wheel locks like this?" the influencer cheekily captioned the video.

Many Facebook users also expressed their frustration towards the purported foreigners, with one user commenting: "The most disgusting thing is being a foreigner and not respecting Thai law."

However, others felt that the fine of 1,000 baht is too lenient for these owners, with some suggesting that it would be more of a "parking fee" to them.

"It's just pocket change... for these people," one user said.

Another stated: "The fine is considered a parking fee, no need to waste time looking for a parking spot."

[[nid:718749]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com