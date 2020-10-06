Singaporean arrested after dancing naked on streets in Thailand

When he went out drinking on Sunday (Oct 4) night, he probably didn't think he'd end up at a police station afterwards.

The Singaporean stripped naked in his revelry and started dancing on the streets in Korat, Thai media reported.

But his drunken antics were soon spotted by police officers patrolling the area. They made him cover up with the spare clothing that they had in the car.

A quick check on his identity revealed that the man had overstayed his welcome in Thailand by five years — his visa expired on March 14, 2015.

He was arrested and charged with several offences including overstaying his visa, committing obscene acts in public, being drunk and disorderly, and causing chaos in public among others.

The man was remanded to face the charges in court.

He will be transferred to the immigration detention centre in Bangkok and deported from the country.

The fine for overstaying in Thailand is 500 baht (S$21.80) a day with the maximum fine of 20,000 baht.

According to the immigration department, those caught overstaying for more than five years will be barred from re-entering the country for 10 years.

