Singaporean claims Thai girlfriend drugged and robbed him of $55k Rolex and cash in Bangkok

A Singaporean man was shocked and betrayed when he reportedly woke up to his Thai girlfriend and various valuables missing from his hotel room.

He then reported the incident to Huay Kwang Police Station in Bangkok on Tuesday (June 25).

The man, whose identity has not been released, met the Thai woman online and chatted with her for four years before travelling to Bangkok to meet her in person, reported Thai media outlet Thaiger.

The couple had dined together before returning to the man's hotel room for the night.

The next morning, the Singaporean reportedly woke up to find that his girlfriend had disappeared along with his Rolex watch worth about 1.5 million baht (S$55,300), cash, and designer clothes, reported Thai media outlet Channel 7 HD News.

He believed that he had been drugged and robbed by the woman, he told police.

After looking through the hotel's CCTV footage, the police identified the Thai woman as 33-year-old Kittiyaporn.

She reportedly has three outstanding arrest warrants for theft from another Bangkok police station and the Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

Further investigation gave the police clues to her whereabouts, and they believe that they will arrest her soon, reported Channel 7 HD News.

Speaking to the Thai news channel, the Singaporean man said that after this incident, he has become wary of starting new relationships and will be more cautious when meeting women in the future.

ALSO READ: Tourists lose $39k in Thai hotel, horrified to find secret door in room

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com