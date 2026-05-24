Singaporean man found dead with medicines in Batam hotel room

An elderly Singaporean man was found dead in a hotel in Batam on Thursday (May 21). Large amounts of medication were found in his room.

The deceased, identified as 71-year-old Lim Ah Ling, was staying at the Great Wall Hotel, in Lubuk Baja district, reported local media.

Hotel staff received no response despite repeated attempts to contact him and knocking on the door.

When they entered the room, they found him lying on his back.

Lubuk Baja police chief Deni Langi told local media that they received a report from the hotel at around 12.30pm (1.30pm, Singapore time) that day.

The deceased had reportedly been staying in the hotel for the past three years.

Medication for cholesterol, respiratory and stomach issues, and supplements were found in the victim's room, including boxes and bottles of capsules, some with a doctor's prescription and dosage instructions, reported Indonesian news outlet Tribun Batam.

The body was later taken to hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said initial investigations found no signs of violence, adding that they are awaiting the full post-mortem results.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com