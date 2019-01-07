Singaporean man nabbed at Vietnam-Cambodia border for allegedly transporting 10kg of Ice

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times

A 39-year-old Singaporean man was arrested last Saturday (June 29) at the border of Vietnam and Cambodia for allegedly transporting 10kg of crystal meth, also known as Ice.

Cher Wei Han and Vietnamese Duong Hung Tam, 36, were detained by Vietnam's border defence force in the southern province of Tay Ninh, reported the Vietnam News Agency.

According to local media outlets, the pair were travelling in a Toyota Corolla Altis when they were stopped by border guards.

The drugs, estimated to be worth US$3,450 (S$4,670), were detected following a search of their vehicle.

Under Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling over 600g of heroin or more than 2.5kg of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.

Those who make or trade 100g of heroin or 300g of other illegal drugs could also be sentenced to death.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Drugs
