Singaporean rescued after entering restricted mountain area in Jeju

A 60-year-old Singaporean man was rescued after illegally entering a restricted area of a mountain in Jeju, South Korea, on Monday (May 18) evening.

The man, identified only by his initial A, entered the restricted zone of Sanbangsan Mountain in Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo City, around 7.48 pm, according to local media Chosun Daily.

It was reported that the man had lost his way while climbing the mountain and made a distress call, prompting firefighting teams to launch a search operation and airlift him by helicopter around 10 pm.

Officials later confirmed that he was in good health.

The man is now under investigation for allegedly violating South Korea's Cultural Heritage Conservation and Utilization Act, according to the Jeju Self-Governing Police Agency.

Sanbangsan Mountain, listed as a National Cultural Heritage site, is a popular tourist attraction known for its scenic views but is also considered a high-risk area due to rockfalls and steep terrain.

To protect both visitors and the site, the mountain has been designated a restricted zone until December 31, 2031, reported the Chosun Daily.

Unauthorised entry into the restricted zone can result in a fine of up to 20 million Korean won (S$16,984) or imprisonment for up to two years under the Cultural Heritage Protection Act.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com