Singaporean wealth fund GIC invests in South Korean love hotels

Yanolja's gentrification of South Korean love hotels has brought the company a valuation of more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) from investors keen to capitalise on the globalisation of a novel approach to short-stay accommodation, its chief executive said.

The budget hotel and online booking platform operator reached the valuation having secured US$200 million from Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and US peer Booking Holdings, CEO Kim Jong-yoon said.

It aims to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) as early as next year.

"I can proudly say we transformed the industry," Kim said.

The Yanolja booking app.

Photo: Reuters

Yanolja's emergence coincides with a time of flux among hoteliers, as legislators are at loggerheads with market disrupters such as Airbnb - through which private homeowners can let rooms for short-term stay - while a government campaign to reduce working hours promises to free up more leisure time for short breaks.

Love hotels have occupied a peculiar space in the broader market, offering privacy for as little as a few hours at minimal cost for, for instance, young couples living with their parents.