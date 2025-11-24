6-year-old among Singaporeans stranded in Hat Yai after heavy rain and severe flooding

More than eight Singaporeans, including a six-year-old, are stranded in Hat Yai after persistent rains resulted in severe flooding across southern Thailand.

On Saturday (Nov 22), the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok declared Hat Yai a "red-flag disaster zone following heavy rainfall and widespread urban flooding".

In a Facebook post on the same day, the embassy wrote: "The flooding in parts of Hat Yai has led to power disruptions and limited access to food and essential supplies.

"Affected Singaporeans should stay indoors and heed the advice of local authorities."

A Facebook user, Yeo Zonghan, commented on Sunday (Nov 23): "My mum and 13 relatives (including one kid and one teenager) are currently stuck in Hat Yai due to the floods, and we have reached out to the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) website hotline so far."

Yeo added: "The flood level is up to the first floor of their apartment, and they were given canned food, but we are worried as there is no electricity or running water. Their phones and portable chargers are also running out of battery and there is weak signal."

According to Stomp, the man said that among those stranded include a six-year-old and 75-year-old.

Another Facebook user named Macy Kwek voiced her concerns under the same post.

"My dad and his group (total eight people) are stranded in their hotel in Hat Yai. I am unable to contact them frequently as their phones and power bank have run out of battery.

"Can the embassy please advise me on what to do? Is there any rescue team to attend to these eight Singaporeans?"

Kwek, who lives in Thailand, told Shin Min Daily News that her 70-year-old Singaporean father was travelling with friends on Tuesday (Nov 18) when they got caught in a flood and were subsequently trapped in the hotel.

"They were supposed to return to Singapore on Nov 22 but they missed their flight and have to make other plans now," said Kwek.

"I contacted them this morning at 11am and learned that the hotel had provided water and food according to the quota. My father said that the water level was initially up to his knees, but later rose to a level that could submerge cars."

She added that the group, comprising six persons above 70 and two teenagers, were stranded in Asian Hotel and that she has contacted the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok and the MFA for assistance.

@asiaone Persistent rain over the weekend led to floodwater continuing to rise across southern Thailand with 10 provinces, including Krabi, Songkhla, Pattani, affected. #news #Thailand #Weather Flood ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

In a statement on Monday (Nov 24), the MFA said: "The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok has been working closely with Thai authorities to render consular assistance to affected Singaporeans currently in the area, including access to food supplies and guidance on transportation options.

"The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok will continue to work with the Thai authorities on this matter. We strongly encourage Singaporeans in the area to e-register with the MFA so they can be notified on the latest developments."

The embassy and MFA advised that Singaporeans in need of consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Bangkok

Tel: + 66-2-348-6700 or +66-81-844-3580 (outside office hours)

Email: singemb_bkk@mfa.gov.sg

or

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

