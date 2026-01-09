Skeleton of Cambodian worker missing for 2 years found in home ceiling during renovation

The remains of a 29-year-old Cambodian worker who went missing about two years ago were found in the ceiling of an abandoned home in Lam Luk Ka district near Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday (Jan 6).

The discovery was made at around 3pm when a worker, Kanchana Charoenthong, 59 was hired to renovate the two-storey home, reported Thai publication Khaosod.

Believing something protruding from a hole in the ceiling to be debris, Charoenthong used a pipe to clear it, only for a human skull to fall from the rafters as she prodded the area.

"I was shocked when the skull came down with the pipe," said Charoenthong, adding that she immediately informed the homeowner.

She noted that the house had emitted a strong odour since work began but had assumed it was from a monitor lizard's carcass on the premises, reported news outlet Thaiger.

According to Bangkok Post, Charoenthong had returned to work on Tuesday after the New Year holiday to repair a hole in the second-floor ceiling.

Local police were called to the scene, where investigators found an identification card in a bag near the body, identifying the deceased as Maikheu Chhhean.

A pair of wire cutters was found beside the clothed remains, with evidence indicating that electrical wires had been cut, reported Khaosod.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man may have been electrocuted while attempting to steal wiring from the then-vacant property. Neighbours said the house had been abandoned for several years and that wire thefts were common in the area.

Residents in the vicinity recalled that Chhhean's family had searched extensively for him following his disappearance before eventually returning to Cambodia when they were unable to locate him.

Local authorities have sent the remains for DNA testing to formally confirm the identity and are working to contact the victim's family in Cambodia.

[[nid:727173]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com