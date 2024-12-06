Award Banner
S.Korea commander says he will refuse to implement any new martial law order, say media reports

Protesters hold placards during a candlelight vigil to condemn South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declarations of the failed martial law and to call for his resignation in Seoul, South Korea on Dec 5, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 06, 2024 5:28 AM

SEOUL — South Korea's special warfare commander said he will refuse to implement any new order for martial law, media reports quoted him as saying.

Kwak Jong-geun, the special warfare commander, also said the then defence minister had issued an order to "drag out lawmakers" who came to parliament to vote to lift the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier this week.

