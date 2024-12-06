S.Korea commander says he will refuse to implement any new martial law order, say media reports
PHOTO: Reuters
SEOUL — South Korea's special warfare commander said he will refuse to implement any new order for martial law, media reports quoted him as saying.
Kwak Jong-geun, the special warfare commander, also said the then defence minister had issued an order to "drag out lawmakers" who came to parliament to vote to lift the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier this week.
