Sleeping on the floor - SEA Games off to horror-show start for football players

The Timor-Leste football team were left stranded at the airport for hours on end, before being taken to the wrong hotel.
PHOTO: Facebook/ASEAN Football News
Reuters

MANILA - Football players sleeping on the floor or stranded at the airport, transport hiccups and handwritten fixture lists, not enough drinking water and food unfit for athletes - the Philippines' hosting of the Southeast Asian Games is off to a chaotic start.

Those in the football competition that started ahead of the main event beginning on Saturday have borne the brunt of the disruption.

Coaches from Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar have all vented their frustration over issues ranging from traffic snarl-ups and bland food to poor training sites and drivers dropping them off at the wrong hotels.

On their arrival, Cambodia's players were stranded at the airport without transportation for three hours, then waited another eight hours for their hotel rooms to be prepared.

Photographs of them napping on the floors of a hotel were shared widely on social media, among tens of thousands of postings under the hashtags #SEAGamesfail and #SeaGames2019 fail as Filipinos ridiculed the organisers of a Games that some politicians had promised would be a roaring success.

"Unfortunately, we were the recipients of bad organisation", Felix Dalmas, coach of the Cambodian football team, told Reuters.

"But it's alright, our guys are strong mentally. They performed regardless of what happened."

Their hotel issued a statement saying the team had shown up before the standard check-in time.

Even the host nation's athletes have had problems, with the Philippine women's team cramming four or five players to a room designed for two people.

"Sad that we're the host team and this is how we're being treated. I cannot imagine how other countries must feel," defender Hali Long posted on Facebook.

Their Vietnamese rivals complained that their meals were too small and that their hotel had told them to get written authorisation from organisers if they wanted bigger portions.

In all the host city of Clark, north of Manila, and other Games venues are housing roughly 11,000 athletes and officials from 11 countries during the two-week event that officially kicks off on Saturday.

NO EXCUSES

"We have brought food with us from Vietnam," coach Mai Duc Chung told Vietnam News Agency, adding that traffic jams were so bad that the team had asked for a police escort.

Organisers of the Games apologised on Sunday and promised to do better. They blamed the confusion on changes to teams' arrival details.

Salvador Panelo, spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, apologised for "unintentional inconvenience suffered by our athlete-guests" and said Duterte "will not offer any excuses".

Filipinos have been sharing photos of unfinished venues and posting sarcastic memes, drawing attention to a July comment by the president's closest aide, Senator Christopher Go, promising a Games that would show the world the great job Duterte is doing.

Politicians meanwhile have been trading barbs about who to blame, with a row brewing between some opposition lawmakers and members of the organising committee, chaired by Duterte's former running mate, over alleged corruption and budget delays that slowed down disbursement of Games funds.

The media centre for football was moved to a smaller air-conditioned room on Tuesday after journalists complained about having to attend a press conference in what appeared to be an unfinished warehouse, with scaffolding, exposed bricks and no ventilation.

Singapore's chef-de-mission Juliana Seow wrote to the organising committee asking for their "urgent and immediate attention" to address the hurdles their athletes were facing, including a lack of halal food.

"A few of the officials did not manage to have anything to eat and had to starve," she wrote.

On Monday, Senator Go told the upper house that the Games organisers needed to stop apologising and start getting things fixed.

"What we need is for everyone to wake up," he said.

More about
PHILIPPINES SEA Games ASEAN Sports

TRENDING

Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Godfrey Gao reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of TV show
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show: Reports
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Neighbours worried for elderly woman&#039;s life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Neighbours worried for elderly woman's life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES