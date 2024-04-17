Social media platform X withholds some political posts in India after election commission order

NEW DELHI — Social media platform X said on April 16 that it withheld some posts in India containing political speech from elected politicians, political parties and candidates for office.

The posts were withheld after the country's election commission ordered them to be taken down.

X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said it disagreed with the election commission's orders.

"We call on the election commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward," X said.

India, with nearly a billion eligible voters, will set off on the world's largest electoral exercise on April 19.

ALSO READ: India's Modi warns of 'black money' in political funding after old system scrapped by court