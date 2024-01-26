Some criticism of South Korea at Asian Cup has crossed a line, says Son

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — South Korea skipper Son Heung-min urged media and the fans to avoid unnecessary criticism of his team mates after they scraped through to the last 16 of the Asian Cup on Thursday (Jan 25) when the twice champions finished second in their group.

South Korea were considered among the pre-tournament favourites but they have not been at their best in Qatar having conceded goals in all their matches, finishing the group stage with a 3-3 draw against Malaysia.

Forward Son said some of the comments his team had received over the past few days were not worth repeating.

"I would like to ask for a favour ... to protect the players during the tournament and just to help the team. It is really sad, it really hurts a lot in the locker room," he told reporters about the criticism they had received.

"Some of the boys are being criticised or receiving comments that at times cross the line a little. It really hurts as a team mate. It really hurts to see these boys in pain and also getting this criticism.

"We are working very hard on the pitch. We are trying to give everything for the fans, for the country ... Please protect the players, my team mates and the team.

"Before they are a player, they are a person. They have families back home, with kids."

South Korea finished a point behind Bahrain in Group E and Son said it was a wake-up call for Juergen Klinsmann's side as they look to end a 64-year wait for a third title.

"When you go into the tournament, there are no favourites because there will always be underdogs that catch you out," Son said.

"For Asian football, it is really good that this competition is becoming even harder. Everybody is more interested in this competition now, which is a very good sign.

"It was a tough result to take but it's a big credit to the Malaysian team, they fought until the end and I was very pleased for Asian football."

