South Korea to accept all North Korean POWs in Ukraine if they desire, ministry says
PHOTO: Pexels
SEOUL — South Korea will accept all North Korean prisoners of war who fought for Russia and were captured by Ukraine if they choose to go to South Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (June 23).
South Korea opposes any repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war to Russia or to North Korea against their wishes, the ministry said.
South Korean and Ukrainian ministers are set to hold talks in Seoul on June 30.
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