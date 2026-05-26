South Korea aims to launch first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s

SEOUL — South Korea will seek to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s, under a new programme aimed at countering North Korea's submarine-launched nuclear and missile threats, Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said on Tuesday (May 26).

The submarine will use low-enriched uranium fuel and be developed and built in South Korea, Ahn said, laying out South Korea's basic plan for securing nuclear-powered submarines.

Ahn said the programme would draw on South Korea's nuclear, shipbuilding and defence industries, while maintaining Seoul's commitment not to acquire or develop nuclear weapons.

South Korea will work closely with the US during the process of securing low-enriched uranium fuel to ensure non-proliferation and will also work with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Ahn said.

The plan aimed for the first vessel to be launched in the mid-2030s, Ahn said.

Nuclear propulsion would give the new submarines the ability to stay underwater far longer and ensure greater mobility than existing South Korean submarines, the government has said.

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