South Korea and Japan vow to deepen ties

SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday (Nov 16) in San Francisco, according to Yoon's office.

The trilateral meeting comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, three months after the three leaders met at Camp David in August.

Yoon and Kishida promised to push for deeper co-operation in a meeting earlier on the same day, Yoon's office said on Friday.

"This year, bilateral co-operation is deepening with the reactivation of exchanges at each level, including at the summit level, and the restoration of consultation bodies between our governments," Yoon was quoted as saying in a media pool report.

Kishida said he hopes to push forward with co-operation in politics, security guarantees, the economy and culture.

The two also discussed North Korea's continued nuclear and missile tests and committed to working together with the United States on responding to the North, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The pair met on Thursday, a day before they were due to attend a roundtable on technological co-operation at Stanford University.

They are expected to announce a joint supply network for carbon-neutral fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia, the Nikkei business daily has reported.

Yoon has made it a priority to mend ties with Japan since taking office in May 2022, and to restore trilateral security co-operation with the United States as North Korea ramps up its weapons programmes and openly threatens the South.

The moves have not always been popular at home, where many South Koreans believe Japan has not done enough to atone for its 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

Yoon and Kishida held a summit with US President Joe Biden in August, pledging to deepen military and economic co-operation and restore an alliance aimed at countering North Korea's threats and China's growing influence.

ALSO READ: Biden says 'real progress' made in talks with Xi, deals made on military, fentanyl