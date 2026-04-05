SEOUL - South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol met with envoys from Gulf countries to ​shore up energy security and the ‌safety of Korean vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry said on Sunday (April 5), as the escalating Iran war ​disrupts shipping.

In the meeting on Friday, ​Koo asked the Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors ⁠to ensure a steady supply of oil, ​liquefied natural gas, naphtha, urea and other critical ​resources, and to ensure the safety of Korean vessels and crew near the vital strait, the ministry said ​in a statement.

The envoys said South Korea ​is a "top priority" nation and pledged to communicate closely with ‌Seoul ⁠to ensure stable supply, the statement said.

Like other Asian economies, South Korea relies heavily on energy imports, including through the Strait of Hormuz, ​which was ​a conduit ⁠for 20 per cent of the world's oil before the US and Israel ​launched the war on February 28. ​Iran ⁠has since effectively shut down the waterway, driving up energy prices and stoking fears of a ⁠global ​recession.

The six GCC member states ​are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and ​Bahrain.

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