South Korea bans stockpiling of medical needles, syringes to prevent supply disruptions

SEOUL — South Korea will ban stockpiling medical syringes and needles to prevent supply disruptions at hospitals starting on Tuesday (April 14), the finance ministry said in a statement.

The authorities had a meeting last week with makers of syringes and needles to check their current inventory and discuss ways to increase production amid supply concerns due to the Iran war, according to the industry ministry.

Disruptions to oil and petrochemical flows have boosted plastic prices used in medical supplies and packaging, prompting worries about stocks and hoarding.

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