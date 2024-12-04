South Korea Cabinet ministers offer to resign en masse

SEOUL — South Korea's cabinet ministers have expressed their intention to resign en masse to the prime minister, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported on Wednesday (Dec 4) citing a source close to the ruling party.

The report comes after a martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk-yeol the previous night which he withdrew after Parliament voted to reject it.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to meet with the ruling People Power Party leadership and senior aides to Yoon at 2pm, Chosun Ilbo reported.

The leader of Yoon's ruling People Power Party Han Dong-hoon had called for Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun to be fired and the entire Cabinet to resign.

Defence Minister Kim had reportedly proposed the martial law declaration to Yoon.

The People Power Party's Han told reporters he also suggested Yoon be kicked out of the party, but ruling party lawmakers had various views.

Yoon's chief of staff and senior secretaries had earlier offered to resign en masse, the Newsis and Yonhap news agencies reported on Wednesday.

