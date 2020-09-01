South Korea charges intelligence officers with raping North Korean defector

Reuters
The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 9, 2017.
PHOTO: Reuters

SEOUL - Two South Korean military intelligence officers have been indicted on charges of raping a North Korean defector, the South’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.

According to Yonhap news agency, the victim filed a criminal complaint last year, and her lawyer said at the time that she became pregnant twice and was pressured to have abortions.

A Defence Intelligence Command lieutenant colonel and master sergeant were indicted by military prosecutors on various charges of sexually assaulting and raping the woman between May 2018 and Feb 2019, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) statement said .

At the time, the woman was under their protection and supervision for espionage operations, the statement added.

The two suspects have not been named.

