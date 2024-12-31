Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon

South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea on Dec 12, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 31, 2024 12:59 AM

SEOUL — A South Korean court on Tuesday (Dec 31) approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law on Dec 3, investigating authorities said.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant.

This is the first ever arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media.

On Monday, South Korean investigators sought an arrest warrant for Yoon over this month's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.

The court declined to comment.

[[nid:712975]]

arrestSouth KoreaYoon Suk-yeolPolitics and Governmentpoliticians
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.