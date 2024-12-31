South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon

SEOUL — A South Korean court on Tuesday (Dec 31) approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been impeached and suspended from power over his decision to impose martial law on Dec 3, investigating authorities said.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant.

This is the first ever arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media.

On Monday, South Korean investigators sought an arrest warrant for Yoon over this month's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.

The court declined to comment.

