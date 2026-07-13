South Korea court sentences ex-president to 2 years in jail in political funding case, media says

SEOUL — A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk-yeol to two years in prison on Monday (July 13) after finding him guilty of illegally receiving opinion polling services worth 270 million won (S$233,123) for free from a political broker, local media said.

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon violated political funding laws by receiving 14 rounds of polling from the political broker at no cost and later exercising influence over the nomination of a former lawmaker to repay him, according to the ruling.

Yoon had denied the charges, saying he had not requested the polls or promised anything in return.

The decision differed from earlier court rulings involving former first lady Kim Keon-hee, which had found there was no quid pro quo in connection with the polling services.

Monday's ruling can be appealed.

Yoon, 65, is involved in eight legal cases. He is currently appealing a life sentence handed down in February after a court found him guilty of masterminding an insurrection tied to his short-lived declaration of martial law in 2024.

Other cases include a Supreme Court ruling last week that finalised a seven-year prison sentence for obstructing authorities' attempt to arrest him.

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