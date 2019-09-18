South Korea education row embroils opposition leader with son at Yale

SEOUL - A scandal over educational privilege in South Korea that threatened to derail the new justice minister's appointment has spread to engulf the opposition's parliamentary leader, whose son is a student at Yale.

The world's 11th largest economy is an intensely competitive society, where teenage students are under tremendous pressure to win admission into elite universities.

Success can lead to lifelong advantages in employment, society and even marriage, and any hint of manipulation of the process by wealthy or influential parents outrages ordinary South Koreans.

Prosecutors in Seoul said on Wednesday they had opened a probe into allegations that Ms Na Kyung-won, the parliamentary floor leader of the opposition Liberty Korea party, pressured a Seoul National University professor to accept her son as an intern.

The teenager was later named the lead author of a medical paper that won him first prize in a US scientific competition - Research on the Feasibility of Cardiac Output Estimation Using Photoplethysmogram and Ballistocardiogram - and he subsequently secured a place at Yale to study chemistry.