SEOUL — Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is accused of playing a lead role in the failed imposition of martial law on Dec 3, has tried to commit suicide inside a detention centre, a justice ministry official told parliament.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

[[nid:712227]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.