Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

South Korea ex-President Yoon leaves conservative party as candidate trails liberal frontrunner

South Korea ex-President Yoon leaves conservative party as candidate trails liberal frontrunner
South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of orchestrating a rebellion when he declared martial law, arrives to attend his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 12, 2025.
PHOTO: Ahn Young-joon/Pool via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 17, 2025 1:54 AM

SEOUL — South Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday (May 17) that he is leaving the conservative People Power Party (PPP), according to his Facebook post.

The announcement comes as PPP's presidential candidate is badly trailing liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung in the polls before the June 3 snap election.

According to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday, some 29 per cent supported PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, compared to 51 per cent for frontrunner Lee.

Yoon, whose December surprise martial law and subsequent ouster by impeachment brought about the snap presidential election, had been called by party members to leave the party in an effort to muster more support from moderate voters who negatively view his actions.

"I am leaving the People Power Party to fulfil my responsibility to protect the free Republic of Korea ... Please lend your support to Kim Moon-soo," Yoon said in his post, referring to South Korea's official name.

Candidates Lee and Kim are set to face off in their first televised debate on Sunday.

ALSO READ: South Korea's former PM Han drops presidential bid, ending rift among conservatives

South KoreaYoon Suk-yeolPresidential electionpresidential candidates
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.