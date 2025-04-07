South Korea firefighting helicopter crashes, pilot dead, Yonhap reports

SEOUL — A firefighting helicopter in South Korea crashed on Sunday (April 6), killing its pilot, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The chopper was helping extinguish a wildfire in the southeastern city of Daegu, Yonhap said.

The country recently experienced its worst wildfire disaster that left at least 30 people dead and destroyed homes and buildings. Amid the blaze, another helicopter crashed, killing a pilot.

