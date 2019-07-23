South Korea fires hundreds of warning shots at Russian military plane

SEOUL - South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots at a Russian military aircraft that entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday (July 23), defence officials in Seoul said, with Chinese bombers also entering South Korea’s air defence identification zone.

It was the first time a Russian military aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, an official at the Ministry of National Defence in Seoul said.

Two Russian bombers and two Chinese bombers entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) together early on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said.

A separate Russian early warning and control aircraft later twice violated South Korean airspace over Dokdo – an island that is occupied by South Korea and also claimed by Japan, which calls it Takeshima – just after 9am (midnight GMT on Monday), according to the South Korean military.

Moscow denied on Tuesday that its aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, saying its jets had carried out planned drills over international waters.