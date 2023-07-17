asia

South Korea flood death toll rises to 39 as President Yoon orders all-out effort

Rescue workers are seen during a search and rescue operation near an underpass that has been submerged by a flooded river caused by torrential rain in Cheongju, South Korea on July 16.
PHOTO: Reuters
SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered an all-out effort to handle the devastation caused by days of torrential rain as the death toll grew to 39 on Monday (July 17), including a dozen people found dead in a submerged underpass.

The rains have pummelled the country's central and southern regions since last Thursday, as the rainy season that started in late June reaches its peak, with the Interior Ministry also reporting nine people missing and 34 injured.

Among the casualties, 12 deaths occurred in a tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where some 16 vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood on Saturday after a levee of a nearby river collapsed. Nine others were hurt.

Mr Yoon convened an intra-agency meeting on disaster response and called for the authorities to make the utmost effort to rescue victims and vowed support for recovery work, including designating affected areas as special disaster zones.

