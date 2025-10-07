South Korea hopes North Korea-China relations contribute to denuclearisation
PHOTO: Reuters file
SEOUL — South Korea's foreign minister said on Tuesday (Oct 7) he hoped that relations between North Korea and China develop in a way that contributes to denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula.
Minister Cho Hyun said he would continue to communicate with China on issues related to the Korean Peninsula in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.
[[nid:723641]]