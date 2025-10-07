asia

South Korea hopes North Korea-China relations contribute to denuclearisation

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025.
PUBLISHED ONOctober 07, 2025 6:46 AM

SEOUL — South Korea's foreign minister said on Tuesday (Oct 7) he hoped that relations between North Korea and China develop in a way that contributes to denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula.

Minister Cho Hyun said he would continue to communicate with China on issues related to the Korean Peninsula in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

