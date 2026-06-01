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South Korea, Japan discuss military-logistics support deal, Seoul says

South Korea, Japan discuss military-logistics support deal, Seoul says
Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and South Korea's Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back review the troops during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Yokosuka District, Tokyo, on Jan 30, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 01, 2026 1:56 AM

SINGAPORE - South Korea and Japan discussed the possibility of a military-logistics support agreement on Sunday (May 31), Seoul's defence chief said, adding that Seoul remains cautious about the politically sensitive pact.

"It requires the understanding and persuasion of the citizens of both nations, and I believe we should still proceed with caution," Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back told reporters after meeting his counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi at the Shangri-La Dialogue of regional defence officials in Singapore on Saturday.

Ahn was referring to a potential acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, which would allow neighbouring US allies Seoul and Tokyo to share and mutually procure military logistics such as fuel, food and ammunition.

South Korea has been cautious about a deal, given persistent grievances over Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule and public resistance to the possibility of Japanese troops operating on the Korean Peninsula.

Calls to Japan's Ministry of Defence and Prime Minister's Office seeking comment went unanswered outside business hours.

Meanwhile, the Japanese defence ministry said in a statement that Koizumi and Ahn discussed conducting a joint humanitarian search-and-rescue exercise in June, for the first time in about nine years.

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South KoreaJapanMilitaryDefence and military
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