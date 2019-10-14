South Korea justice minister Cho Kuk, mired in corruption scandal, says he is stepping down

South Korea's Justice Minister Cho Kuk was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sept 9 to lead the reform of the country's prosecutors' office.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SEOUL - South Korea's newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, mired in a corruption scandal involving his family, announced he is stepping down after a little over a month in the position, saying his appointment had become a political burden for the government.

Mr Cho was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sept 9 to lead the reform of the country's prosecutors' office.

His appointment, amid a prosecution probe into his family's financial investments and his children's university admission, had fuelled protests in recent weeks.

“I decided I must not burden the President and the government with my family’s affairs anymore,” Mr Cho said in a statement announcing his resignation. 

 “I believe that now is the time for me to step down so that reforming the prosecutor’s office will be successfully completed,” he added. 

Mr Cho’s decision to step down was his own, Mr Moon’s chief political advisor Kang Gi-jung told reporters. 

Mr Moon already faces public discontent over a sluggish economy and stalled diplomacy with North Korea, and the Cho scandal has helped keep his approval numbers near historic lows.

His approval rating stood at 43 per cent, according to a Gallup Korea survey conducted last Tuesday and Thursday (Oct 8 and 10). Another survey conducted earlier last week by pollster Realmeter put Mr Moon's approval rating at 42.5 per cent, the lowest the firm had registered since he became president.

Mr Moon has continued to back Mr Cho and told senior aides last week that although "public opinion can be divided on political issues, I do not think that means that national opinion is divided".

Prosecutors summoned Mr Cho's wife for questioning for the fourth time last Saturday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Mr Cho has not denied the allegations against his family members but apologised for disappointing the people and said last Tuesday that he was still committed to reforming the prosecutors office. "I will carry out my duty until the last moment I am in this position," he told a news briefing.

Mr Cho had attended a news conference earlier on Monday where he released details of proposed reforms to the prosecutor’s office, such as closing some powerful investigative units accused by critics of operating without proper oversight. 

More about
South Korea politicians Corruption

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Man jailed and caned for robbing prostitute at knifepoint
Man jailed and caned for robbing prostitute at knifepoint
Up to 35 dead as Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
Up to 35 dead as Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES