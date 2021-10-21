South Korea launches first domestically produced space rocket

GOHEUNG - South Korea's first domestically built space rocket blasted off on Thursday (Oct 21) in a test launch that represents a major leap for the country's ambitious space plans.

The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, emblazoned with the national flag, carried a dummy satellite on its launch from the Naro Space Centre at 5pm.

The Nuri, or "world," rocket is designed to put 1.5-tonne payloads into orbit 600km to 800km above Earth, as part of a broader space effort that envisages the launch of satellites for surveillance, navigation, and communications, and even lunar probes.

Overseen by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (Kari), the 200-tonne rocket was moved to its launch pad on Wednesday and raised into position.

The rocket's three stages are powered by liquid-fuel boosters built by an affiliate of South Korea's Hanwha conglomerate, with a cluster of four 75-tonne boosters in the first stage, another 75-tonne booster in the second, and a single seven-tonne rocket engine in the final stage.

Space launches have long been a sensitive issue on the Korean peninsula, where North Korea faces sanctions over its nuclear-armed ballistic missile programme.

South Korea's plans call for launching a range of military satellites in future, but officials deny that the Nuri has any use as a weapon itself.

The country's last such rocket, launched in 2013 after multiple delays and several failed tests, was jointly developed with Russia.

Having its own launch vehicle will give South Korea the flexibility to determine payload types and launch schedules, and benefits South Korean companies, officials told Reuters.

READ MORE: From spy satellites to mobile networks, South Korea pins space hopes on new rocket