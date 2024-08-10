South Korea pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji collapses at press conference

SEOUL — South Korean Olympic silver medallist pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose cool demeanour and appearance when competing at the Paris Games made her a social media sensation, collapsed at a news conference on Friday (Aug 9), apparently due to stress and exhaustion.

Kim was speaking at the event in Imsil, the county that she represented for seven years in the southern part of South Korea, when she collapsed, a county official said by telephone.

Kim regained consciousness and was taken to hospital, he said.

The 31-year-old did not receive CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) as some media reported, the official said.

Kim would stay in hospital for observation until she had recovered fully, he said, adding she was likely suffering exhaustion after participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kim who won the silver medal in the 10-metre air pistol event has become a social media phenomena due to the futuristic glasses she wears to improve precision and her cool style which earned her the nickname the "smiling assassin" at home.

On Wednesday, Kim thanked Tesla chief Elon Musk for making her famous after he said on his social media platform X that she "should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!"

