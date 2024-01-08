asia

South Korea police arrest another man linked to attack on opposition leader: Yonhap

South Korea police arrest another man linked to attack on opposition leader: Yonhap
South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung arrives on a stretcher at Seoul National University hospital after being stabbed in the neck by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 2, 2024.
PHOTO: Yonhap via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 08, 2024 7:07 AM

SEOUL — South Korean police on Monday (Jan 8) arrested a man linked to an attack last week on opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee was stabbed in the neck by a 67-year-old man who lunged at him with a knife after asking for his autograph during a visit to the southern port city of Busan. The man, who was only identified by his surname Kim, was arrested.

Police arrested another man, in his 70s, in the central city of Asan, where Kim lives, over charges of helping mail a letter written by Kim about his motive behind the attack to police, Yonhap said.

Calls to Busan police went unanswered.

Lee was recovering at a hospital in Seoul after undergoing surgery to repair a major blood vessel.

ALSO READ: South Korea opposition leader leaves ICU after knife attack: Surgeon

South KoreastabbingAttackpoliticiansInjuredpolicearrest
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.