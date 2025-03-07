South Korea prepared to freeze medical student numbers to resolve 13-month dispute

SEOUL — South Korea's education ministry said on Friday (March 7) it had agreed to freeze the number of new medical students at about 3,000 per year in a bid to end a 13-month dispute involving a walkout by trainee doctors and boycotting of classes.

Education minister Lee Ju-ho said, however, that the plan could only go ahead if all of the trainee doctors returned.

Thousands of trainee doctors walked off the job since February 2024 to protest a government plan to admit more students into medical schools, as both sides in the dispute argued over what is needed to fix the healthcare system.

The government had planned to increase admissions to medical schools by 2,000 starting in 2025 from 3,000 now to meet what it projected to be a large shortfall of doctors by 2035.

Authorities have said more doctors were required in remote areas and to meet growing demands in a rapidly ageing society, but many doctors say pay and work conditions skewing the healthcare system should be addressed first.

Friday's offer by the education ministry would mark a step back by the government after the administration of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol had previously taken a firm line in trying to push through its medical reforms.

South Korea's health ministry said in January that 90.1 per cent of trainee doctors had resigned out of 13,531 eligible for hospital appointments. Medical students have also walked out of classrooms, with many yet to return.

"I am asking all of us to work to have our students come back now. I believe that they will come back to schools," said Lee Jong-tae, president of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges.

Yoon was impeached over his short-lived imposition of martial law last year. His December 3 decree had included an order for all medical personnel including trainee doctors who had left their jobs to return to work within 48 hours.

The now-suspended leader withdrew the decree about six hours later, when lawmakers voted it down.

The Constitutional Court is expected to make an announcement soon on whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment and permanently remove him or allow him to remain in office.

If Yoon is ousted, new elections must be held within 60 days.

