South Korea prosecutor appeals court ruling on ex-President Yoon's obstruction charges

SEOUL — South Korea's special prosecution team said on Thursday (Jan 22) it has filed an appeal after a court sentenced former President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him following his failed bid to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court last week sentenced the ex-president to five years in prison in the case. Yoon could have faced up to 10 years in jail over the obstruction charges.

