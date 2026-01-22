asia

South Korea prosecutor appeals court ruling on ex-President Yoon's obstruction charges

South Korea prosecutor appeals court ruling on ex-President Yoon's obstruction charges
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 22, 2026 4:38 AM

SEOUL — South Korea's special prosecution team said on Thursday (Jan 22) it has filed an appeal after a court sentenced former President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him following his failed bid to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court last week sentenced the ex-president to five years in prison in the case. Yoon could have faced up to 10 years in jail over the obstruction charges.

[[nid:728554]]

 

South KoreaYoon Suk-yeolLawsuits
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.