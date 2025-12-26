Award Banner
South Korea prosecutor seeks 10-year jail term for ex-President Yoon, Yonhap says
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 26, 2025 3:08 AM

SEOUL — South Korea's special prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for former President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him following his failed bid to impose martial law, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday (Dec 26).

Prosecutors have accused the ousted president of trying to block investigators seeking to arrest him in January by barricading himself inside the presidential compound.

The request is the first jail term sought by special prosecutors over the multiple charges Yoon faces.

