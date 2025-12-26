South Korea prosecutor seeks 10-year jail term for ex-President Yoon, Yonhap says

SEOUL — South Korea's special prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for former President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him following his failed bid to impose martial law, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday (Dec 26).

Prosecutors have accused the ousted president of trying to block investigators seeking to arrest him in January by barricading himself inside the presidential compound.

The request is the first jail term sought by special prosecutors over the multiple charges Yoon faces.

