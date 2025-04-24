Award Banner
South Korea prosecutors indict ex-president Moon Jae-in for bribery

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony of the 103rd anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, on March 1, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 24, 2025 1:50 AM

SEOUL -South Korean prosecutors have indicted former president Moon Jae-in for alleged bribery, a prosecution office spokesperson said on Thursday (April 24), in a case related to the appointment of his former son-in-law at a Thai airline.

Moon was indicted for bribery, while former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik was indicted for bribery and breach of trust, Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors had been investigating whether Lee's appointment as the head of an SMEs and Startups Agency was in exchange for Moon's former son-in-law getting a job and receiving a salary at the Thai-based corporation that Lee controlled in 2018-2020, the statement said.

The prosecution alleged that the salary Moon's son-in-law received as an executive director was irregular and constituted a bribe to the then-president.

Moon, Lee and their legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

