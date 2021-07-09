South Korea to raise Covid-19 curbs to highest level in Seoul, says PM

SEOUL- South Korea will raise coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in capital Seoul and some neighbouring regions from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday (July 9).

The announcement comes after South Korea reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases, and a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July.

Under the new curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people after 6.00 pm and rallies or other events are banned.

Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10.00 p.m.