South Korea reports first foot-and-mouth disease case in nearly two years

SEOUL — South Korea has confirmed a foot-and-mouth disease case in a cattle farm, the first such outbreak in nearly two years, the agriculture ministry said on Friday (March 14).

The case, the first in the country since May 2023, was reported in a cattle farm in the southwestern Jeollanam-do province, the ministry said in a statement, adding that about 180 cattle in the farm would be culled.

The government has since raised the alert, stepping up disinfecting efforts in the region, according to the ministry.

Foot-and-mouth disease causes fever and mouth blisters in cloven-hoofed ruminants such as cattle, swine, sheep and goats.

