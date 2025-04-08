South Korea says it fires shots after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line

SEOUL — South Korea's military said on Tuesday (April 8) that it had fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line before returning.

"Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) around 5.00pm local time (4.00pm SGT)," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text message to reporters.

"Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's activity and taking necessary measures according to the operational procedures," JCS said.

On Monday, the South's military said about 1,500 North Koreans were working on barbed wire installations and land work in the demilitarised zone, as the North was conducting military exercises.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

[[nid:716090]]