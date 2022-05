SEOUL — North Korea's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak spread after a massive military parade in Pyongyang in April, the South's Newsis news agency said on Wednesday (May 18), citing lawmakers briefed by the South's spy agency.

The outbreak has prompted the North to rethink its opposition to accepting and distributing vaccines, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the same lawmakers.

