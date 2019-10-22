South Korea says scrambled fighters after Russian warplanes violated air defence zone

SEOUL - South Korea scrambled fighter jets after Russian warplanes entered South Korea's air space identification zone on Tuesday (Oct 22), the latest in a series of such violations, its military said.

A total of six Russian military aircraft repeatedly entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) over a six-hour span starting 9:23am (0023 GMT), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The incident marked the 20th breach of KADIZ by a Russian military plane this year, the JCS said.

"Our military urgently dispatched fighter jets to track and monitor the aircraft and broadcast warning messages," the JCS said in a statement.

Calls to the Russian embassy in Seoul seeking comment went unanswered.

The wedge of sea between Japan, Russia, and the Korean peninsula had long been a flashpoint amid a string of regional airspace disputes.