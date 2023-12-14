South Korea seeks arrest warrant for ex-Samsung Elec official over alleged technology leak

SEOUL — South Korea's prosecution office is seeking an arrest warrant for a former Samsung Electronics official over the alleged theft of company technology for a Chinese chipmaker, a local broadcaster reported on Wednesday (Dec 13).

A former Samsung Electronics employee who left the world's biggest memory chipmaker eight years ago handed over Samsung Electronics' core DRAM memory chip-related information to Chinese chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies Inc (CXMT), MBC reported, citing South Korea's prosecution office.

Prosecutors assessed that the damage caused by the technology leak to CXMT could mark about several trillions of Korean won, MBC said, adding that the case also involves dozens of others from Samsung Electronics' suppliers.

MBC said that a South Korea court is set to decide the prosecution's arrest warrant request later this week.

Both Samsung Electronics and CXMT did not have immediate comment.

