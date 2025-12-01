South Korea special prosecutor indicts Seoul mayor for violating political funding law

SEOUL, Dec 1 — A South Korean special prosecutor has indicted Seoul's mayor, Oh Se-hoon, for violating political funding laws in connection with a scandal involving a power broker, the prosecutor's team said on Monday.

Oh is accused of running an opinion poll through the broker and having a third person pay for the poll, the team said in a statement.

Oh, who is from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), has previously denied any allegations of wrongdoing involving the broker.

The special prosecutor is investigating an influence-peddling scandal, whereby former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee are accused of interfering in an election using the power broker. Oh, who served as mayor of Seoul between 2006 to 2011 and again from 2021 until now, is considered a potential presidential candidate among South Korea's conservatives.

