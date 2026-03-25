South Korean alleged 'drug lord' running ring from Philippines jail extradited

SEOUL — South Korean police on Wednesday (March 25) took into custody an alleged "drug lord" accused of running a narcotics ring in the country from a Philippines prison, officials said on Wednesday.

Park Wang-yeol, who was serving a 60-year term for triple homicide, was flown to South Korea on Wednesday on temporary extradition, after President Lee Jae-myung requested the handover to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at a summit meeting earlier this month.

The temporary clause under a treaty between the two countries halts the sentence in the Philippines to allow the suspect to be investigated in South Korea, foreign and justice ministry officials in Seoul said.

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