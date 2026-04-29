South Korean appeals court gives 7-year jail term to former President Yoon in arrest obstruction case

SEOUL — A South Korean appeals court on Wednesday (April 29) gave a seven-year jail term to former President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges including obstructing investigators trying to execute an arrest warrant since his short-lived 2024 martial law declaration.

The Seoul High Court delivered the ruling in a televised hearing, the first decision by a special court division set up to handle cases linked to Yoon's martial law bid in December 2024.

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