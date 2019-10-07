South Korean defector lived life 'in pain' before move to North: Friend

Mr Choe In-guk met his mother Ryu Mi Yong in 2000 when she went to Seoul for a reunion event of separated families.

A South Korean man who made a rare defection to North Korea was partly driven by the stigma and financial hardship that followed his parents' own high-profile flight to Pyongyang more than three decades ago, friends said on Tuesday.

Choe In-guk, 72, arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday and announced he would live there in a video published by North Korean media, following in the footsteps of his parents who made a switch of allegiance in 1986.

Such a move is highly unusual and is more frequently seen in the other direction. South Korea says more than 30,000 people have fled there since the 1950-53 Korean war to escape decades of repression and poverty in the North.

Throughout his life Choe had failed to secure a stable job after his parents' defection and could not shake the "infamous" association at a time of intense rivalry between Pyongyang and Seoul, his friend Na Han-yub said.

"He was always sorry he couldn't help his children financially," Na said, noting that Choe had an estranged relationship with them and his wife.

Another acquaintance of Choe named Song Beom-du told the South's Dong-A Ilbo daily that the defector had said there was "nothing" he could do in South Korea and his life was lived "in pain".

Choe's late father, Choe Dok-shin, was a retired general who fought in the Korean war and served as foreign minister during the presidency of Park Chung-hee, who led South Korea with an iron grip from 1961 to 1979.